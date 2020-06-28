We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@ wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Loaf ’N Jug customers can donate to Disabled American Veterans
What: Loaf ‘N Jug store employees will ask customers to donate an amount of their choosing to Disabled American Veterans.
When: Now through the end of July.
About the beneficiary: DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them.
More information: With a goal to raise more than $250,000 nationwide for DAV, the campaign by EG Group convenience stores in the United States includes other brands, as well, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.
During the campaign, Loaf ‘N Jug will also offer a free cup of coffee to service members and veterans as a “thank you” for their sacrifices.