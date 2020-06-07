We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Buy Wyoming LEAD apparel to support program, Wyoming agriculture and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative
What: Wyoming LEAD (Wyoming Leadership Education and Development) Class 16 is holding a limited-time Wyoming Leading the Way fundraiser to support the LEAD program, Wyoming farmers and ranchers and first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative program Food from the Farm + Ranch.
When: Now through June 20
How to purchase: The Wyoming-branded T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts and hoodies will be sold online at https://tinyurl.com/ycmk9py7, or visit Wyoming LEAD’s Facebook page.
More information: Fifteen Wyoming agricultural producers and agribusiness men and women were chosen from around the state to participate in Class 16 of the LEAD program. For their class project, Class 16 is selling Wyoming-branded apparel, sourced from a Wyoming small business, Gro Business Solutions, to raise funds for the program, assist Wyoming families in need, and support Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers during these uncertain times.
To support the Wyoming agriculture industry, Class 16 will take 10% of the apparel’s net proceeds and buy Wyoming agriculture products, such as meat, produce or grains, to be donated to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to support the Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative program From the Farm + Ranch.