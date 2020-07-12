We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Fur Ball supporters offer to double all donations to shelter
What: Cheyenne Animal Shelter Fur Ball supporters have offered all donations up to $75,000 to fund the shelter’s ongoing efforts to save the lives of thousands of animals each year.
When: Ongoing
How to give: You may donate online at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org or mail a contribution to Fur Ball Matching Challenge, 800 Southwest Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007.
To give your time
Frontier Home Health and Hospice seeks volunteers
What: Frontier Home Health and Hospice is looking for hospice volunteers to provide companionship and respite for patients and their families in a home setting
When: Ongoing
More information: Volunteers must attend some training and pass a background check. Those with a skill such as cosmetology, music, etc., are especially sought after.
For more information: Contact Gen or Clint at 307-634-5970.