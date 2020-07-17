We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@ wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Cruising for CASA to raise money to benefit foster families
What: Cruising for CASA, a fundraiser for Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Laramie County
When: Saturday, July 18, and online
How to give: You may donate during this Saturday’s Cheyenne Cruise Night event downtown or go online to casalc.org to make an online donation.
More information: CASA of Laramie County is a nonprofit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system. Volunteers also are trained to represent children in the foster care system as a result of abuse or neglect.
Currently, there are 148 children in the court system, and many of those are in foster care homes. During these COVID-19 times, foster parents have become the true superheroes of these kids. CASA plans to deliver “Super Hero Bags” to its foster families.