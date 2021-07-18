We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Benefit concert to feature rising Nashville recording artists
What: Tyrell Auto Centers presents rising Nashville recording artists Carter Winter and Allie Colleen for an all-ages, family friendly acoustic show to benefit paralyzed Wyoming cowboy JR Vezain and Yola’s Pet Rescue of Cheyenne.
When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
Where: The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway, Cheyenne
Cost: $15 per person, and kids under 12 are free with a paying adult
More information:
About the artists:
With a rich baritone voice and a talent for crafting engaging lyrical stories, singer/songwriter Carter Winter is quickly becoming established as one of the most brilliant new singer/songwriters in country music. “Higher on You”, Winter’s latest work of art, is a new song co-written with label mate Sam Grow and hit songwriter Taylor Phillips.
A country artist from Owasso, Oklahoma, currently living Nashville, with a style that is truly her own, Allie Colleen is no stranger to the music industry. A passion for singing and songwriting since a young age has garnered her a reputation of being a notable songwriter with an iconic-sounding voice. One of her original songs, “Close Enough,” gained more than 750,000 views on YouTube.
Winter and Colleen will be releasing a duet this summer titled “I Love Like I Drink”.
Benefit:
In 2018, at a late regular-season rodeo, Wyoming PRCA cowboy JR Vezain suffered a freak, flip over accident in bareback riding that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Today, he’s reached more people with his message of positivity, courage and hope from his wheelchair than a gold buckle platform could have ever provided. Funds raised will go toward purchasing robotic legs for JR.
Yola’s Pet Rescue of Cheyenne is focused on transferring and fostering unwanted pets from the Wind River Indian Reservation. Some pets face a challenging life including starvation, freezing to death and just not being wanted or cared for. All pets are spayed and neutered and given their first shots. Founded in 2017, Yola’s Pet Rescue exists to help animals and pet owners in need and strengthen the bond between people and animals through financial assistance and education.
Fans will get a chance to meet JR Vezain, Carter Winter, Allie Colleen and top PRCA bareback and bronc riding cowboys. There will be roping and bucking contests for the kids with real rodeo buckles as prizes. Food and beverages will be available. Must be over 21 to drink alcohol. Over 21 guests can stay for the late show.
For tickets: Visit www.cheyenneoutlawsaloon.com.