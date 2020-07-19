We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@ wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Local fitness centers team up to benefit Old West Museum
What: Fitness Rodeo to benefit the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
When: Wednesday, July 22
How to give: On Cheyenne Day, saddle up and contact one of the following facilities to register: Mary’s Fitness, HIIT 30, Little Lotus Yoga, Crossfit Frontier, Cheyenne Barbell and Evolve Fitness.
Classes are free (the average drop-in fee is $20), but a donation is a MUST.
The following classes and locations are available:
• Mary’s Fitness: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m.
• Evolve Fitness: 5 a.m., 5:50 a.m., 6 a.m., 8:30 a.m., noon, 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
• Little Lotus: 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
• HIIT 30: 4:45 a.m., 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.
• Cheyenne Barbell: 9-11 a.m., 2-4 p.m.
• Crossfit Frontier: Call for times
Class size is limited. Reserving a spot in a workout is required.