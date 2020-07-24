We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Young Life Cheyenne to host first-ever trap shoot benefit
What: First-ever trap shoot benefit hosted by Young Life Cheyenne.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Cheyenne Trap Club, 5320 Bishop Blvd.
Cost: $125 per shooter, or $500 for a team of five
More information: To register, go online to cheyenne.younglife.org and click on the link to the registration page.
For more than 15 years in Cheyenne, Young Life has been taking quality adult friendships and Christ’s message of hope to teenagers in the capital city and the surrounding area.