To give your money
Lions Club to host annual Ride for Sight next Sunday
What: 28th annual Ride for Sight, sponsored by the Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club
When: Sunday, Aug. 2
Where: Starting at North Cheyenne Community Park
Cost: The registration fee for adults 18-64 years old is $55 until Aug. 1, and $60 the day of the event. Adults 65-100 years old cost $45 before Aug. 1, and $50 the day of the event.
The registration fee for children 12-17 years old is $20 until Aug. 1, and $25 the day of the event.
A family Greenway ride is $10 until Aug. 1, and $15 the day of the race.
More information: The Ride for Sight begins with a continental breakfast at 6 a.m. at the park. Riders will have their choice of several options for 10, 20 and 50 miles, plus the full century or the metric routes for courses of 50 and 100 kilometers. Needless to say, you can ride any distance you desire by just turning around at your own convenience.
Riders will find rest stops approximately every 10 miles featuring drinks, fruit, snacks and energy foods, plus toilet facilities. Wrap up the day with a post-ride lunch, in addition to the awarding of various door prizes. And don’t worry about racing back for lunch, as it will be available until the final rider has cleared the course.
The Ride for Sight is fully supported with sag wagons, roving mechanics and ham radio assistance. The route is carefully patrolled, and each rider’s progress is continuously monitored.
And, it wouldn’t be the Ride for Sight without the complimentary commemorative T-shirt, water bottle, meal tickets and a variety of merchandise prizes.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club in the world, with nearly 1.5 million members in 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographic regions. The Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club was founded in December 1973. This event is the club’s largest fundraiser, and it has raised more than $12,000 each year for Lions community service projects.
For more information: Contact Jim Reynolds at 307-638-9464 or Jerry Egge at 307-634-9607, or visit www.RideforSightWY.org.