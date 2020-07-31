We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Breast Cancer Initiative makes Pink Ribbon Run & Fun a virtual event
What: Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run & Fun virtual event, sponsored by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 9
Where: Anywhere, and participate by doing anything (run, hike, kayak, ski, roller skate, picnic, watch TV, drive – you name it)
How to participate: Register online at https://www.wyomingbreastcancer.org/runfun/, participate, and share your support on social media using #2020Run&Fun.
For those who love to compete, download any app that you love and email us in time. You will be entered to win great prizes.
More information: Funds raised will be granted back into local Wyoming programs that increase breast cancer education, fund early detection screening, and patient navigation or support breast cancer survivors. To learn more, follow on social media or visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.
Funds that are raised in Wyoming, stay in Wyoming to support local programs that provide services to local residents. WBCI has granted more than $354,000 to local Wyoming programs since 2017.