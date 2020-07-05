We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Cheyenne Animal Shelter to host third annual Discers for Whiskers
What: Third annual Discers for Whiskers disc golf tournament, to benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: David R. Romero South Cheyenne Community Park, 1370 Parsley Blvd.
Cost: $25 to $50 entry fee, depending on the category of competition, plus a $10 additional fee for players without current PDGA memberships.
To register: Online registration only; no same-day registrations. All registrations must be completed online on the Disc Golf Scene registration page by July 8.
More information: The event is two rounds of singles. Tee time start with split tees. Tee times and starting holes will be posted on the PDGA event website approximately 48 hours prior to the event.
A division must have at least three registrants to be recognized. There are prizes for the top AM finishers and $150 added cash to the pro purse.
Plan to bring your own water and lunch for the entire day. Organizers will use drive-thru check-in on site.
Player packs will include a custom disc (Discmania S-LINE CD3 or Evolution Neo Instinct) and a cooling towel.
All proceeds will benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and the animals in its care.