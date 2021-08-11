We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your items

Ambitious Diversities to hold second annual Back to School Supply Drive

What: Ambitious Diversities, working in conjunction with the Cheyenne Rotary Club, will exchange food donations to its Purple Pantry for a backpack and school supplies (not required to bring donation if someone is unable).

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Where: Ambitious Diversities, 3908 W. Fifth St., Cheyenne (one mile north of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter)

More information: During the two-hour donation period, there will be free hamburgers and hot dogs, a silent auction and games.

For more information: Email Tearney Lopez at lopeztearney@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus