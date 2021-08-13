We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Breeze Thru Car Wash to help raise money for Cheyenne Soccer Club
What: Both Cheyenne Breeze Thru Car Wash locations will be donating proceeds to the Cheyenne Soccer Club to help fund its scholarship program.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Where: 3515 E. Pershing Blvd. and 2106 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
More information: Through its annual fundraiser program, Breeze Thru offers its services to raise much-needed funds in support of local organizations and causes. Breeze Thru provides discounted professional car washes and donates $1 per car during the hours of each fundraiser, or $400, depending on which amount is greater.
Cheyenne Soccer Club is a volunteer organization designed to promote youth soccer in Cheyenne and Laramie County. The club strives to develop young players into valuable citizens by promoting teamwork, discipline and a positive attitude. Cheyenne Soccer Club also works to educate adults and parents about the aspects of soccer through coaching, refereeing and understanding the sport.