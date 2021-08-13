We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Breeze Thru Car Wash to help raise money for Cheyenne Soccer Club

What: Both Cheyenne Breeze Thru Car Wash locations will be donating proceeds to the Cheyenne Soccer Club to help fund its scholarship program.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Where: 3515 E. Pershing Blvd. and 2106 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

More information: Through its annual fundraiser program, Breeze Thru offers its services to raise much-needed funds in support of local organizations and causes. Breeze Thru provides discounted professional car washes and donates $1 per car during the hours of each fundraiser, or $400, depending on which amount is greater.

Cheyenne Soccer Club is a volunteer organization designed to promote youth soccer in Cheyenne and Laramie County. The club strives to develop young players into valuable citizens by promoting teamwork, discipline and a positive attitude. Cheyenne Soccer Club also works to educate adults and parents about the aspects of soccer through coaching, refereeing and understanding the sport.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus