To give your money
Walk to End Alzheimer’s encourages people to walk on their own today
What: Laramie County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
When: Today, with the Opening Ceremony and Promise Garden Ceremony available online at 11:30 a.m. at https://app.webinar.net/Y04j1VwK6p7.
Where: Online and anywhere you can safely walk as an individual or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across southeast Wyoming.
How to participate: To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go online to alz.org/walk.
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.
A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at locations in Cheyenne to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
New features have been added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.
More information: More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wyoming alone, there are more than 10,000 people living with the disease and 28,000 unpaid caregivers.