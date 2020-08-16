We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Black Dog Animal Rescue selling tickets for annual Football Raffle
What: Black Dog Animal Rescue’s annual Football Raffle
When/Where: Tickets are on sale now both online at www.BDAR.org and in person at 2407 E. Ninth St. Sales will continue until the start of the NFL season on Sept. 9.
Cost: $10 per ticket
How it works: Each ticket is assigned two numbers that correspond to different NFL teams each week during the regular season. The ticket with the two highest scoring teams is the winner and will receive $100. One ticket gives you 17 chances to win! (Note: It is not necessary for buyers to follow football at all in order to play and win.)
In the event of a cancellation or postponement of the NFL season, the Football Raffle will continue with weekly winners determined by a random number generator and games featuring BDAR’s adoptable pets. All of the raffle proceeds stay with BDAR in support of its lifesaving mission.
More information: Black Dog Animal Rescue is the only companion animal welfare organization committed to serving the needs of the most at-risk animals across the state of Wyoming. It is an independent nonprofit organization with no contractual funding and 100% of donated funds contribute to local operations. For more information, or to donate, visit bdar.org or call 307-514-4024.