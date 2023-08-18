We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money or your items
Cruise Night to benefit Cheyenne Day of Giving
What: Cruise Night donations will benefit the local nonprofit agencies supported by Cheyenne Day of Giving
When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Bring cash or food donations to the corner of 24th Street and Central Avenue, Cheyenne
More information: Cruise Night began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and features classic and antique cars parked in the empty parking lot east of the state Capitol and driven downtown. Each week, a different nonprofit organization collects donations from participants and other motorists who pass by.
Cheyenne Day of Giving supports 17 local and regional organizations, including Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, The Salvation Army, COMEA House, Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless, Habitat for Humanity and more.
Cars, Cigars, and Guitars event to benefit four local organizations
What: Cars, Cigars & Guitars Under the Stars, a community charity event sponsored by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211
When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave., Cheyenne
Cost: $100 per person
More information: Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada and Europe.
Proceeds from this year’s event will be divided between South Side Sluggers, Coats for Kids, Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Veterans’ Rock.
