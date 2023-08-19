We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Friends of Botanic Gardens to host miniature golf tournament
What: Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting its first miniature golf tournament to fund future enhancements to the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory.
When: Sunday, Aug. 20; event kicks off at 1 p.m., with the twosome scramble beginning at 2:30
Where: Putt Hutt, 4603 Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne
Cost: $100 per twosome, which includes admission to pre- and post-tournament receptions at the Botanic Gardens. A limited number of VIP tickets are also for sale for $30 each, which allow attendance at receptions and an exclusive viewing section for the tournament.
More information: “We’re delighted to be hosting a lighthearted event that will benefit the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory,” said Jill Lovato, executive director of the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, in a news release. “The conservatory is six years old this year, and the plants have grown a lot. This tournament will help us fund an irrigation and supplemental light expansion and add a few bells and whistles to the space. It’ll be lots of fun, too.”
The tournament and the scramble will accommodate up to 32 twosomes playing 18 holes. Attendees of the receptions can purchase raffle tickets for a handful of unique baskets and experiences, including special event packages at the Botanic Gardens. Additionally, reception-goers will have an opportunity to add or subtract strokes to their favorite — or least favorite — players through a variety of good-natured games.