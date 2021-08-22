We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Jump Into Jewels to help fund Habitat’s Veterans Build project

What: Jump Into Jewels, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County

When: Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28; Friday Happy Hour Sale runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday’s traditional Champagne Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday’s sale is 1-4 p.m.

Where: Blue Community Center at World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne

Cost: Tickets for the Happy Hour Sale are $20 and include beer and wine, as well as catered appetizers. Saturday’s brunch is $15, and admission to the afternoon sale is free.

Event tickets are available at the Habitat ReStore, 715 E 15th St., or online at wwwcheyennehabitat.org.

More information: The event is an opportunity to find great deals on jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories. All proceeds will directly fund Habitat’s first Veterans Build construction project.

Volunteers will transform the Blue Community Center into a boutique, overflowing with items donated from the community. “There are accessories to suit every style, and prices are so affordable, even on our high end and designer pieces,” event Chairwoman Wendy Soto said in a news release.

For more information: Call the Habitat ReStore at 307-637-8067 or email info@cheyennehfh.org.

