...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. RED FLAG
WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and
313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
To give your money
Jump Into Jewels to help fund Habitat’s Veterans Build project
What: Jump Into Jewels, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County
When: Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28; Friday Happy Hour Sale runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday’s traditional Champagne Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday’s sale is 1-4 p.m.
Where: Blue Community Center at World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne
Cost: Tickets for the Happy Hour Sale are $20 and include beer and wine, as well as catered appetizers. Saturday’s brunch is $15, and admission to the afternoon sale is free.
More information: The event is an opportunity to find great deals on jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories. All proceeds will directly fund Habitat’s first Veterans Build construction project.
Volunteers will transform the Blue Community Center into a boutique, overflowing with items donated from the community. “There are accessories to suit every style, and prices are so affordable, even on our high end and designer pieces,” event Chairwoman Wendy Soto said in a news release.