.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items
Cheyenne service clubs to hold second annual joint food drive
What: Second annual Joint Service Clubs Food Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 26; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Albertsons on Yellowstone Road, King Soopers, Safeway and the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Commissary, Cheyenne
More information: The Kiwanis, Rotary, Rotaract, Zonta, and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a food drive to support three local food banks — LCCC FNBO Food Pantry, The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry and Veterans’ Rock.
Collections will be taken outside at the front of each grocery store by volunteers from each of the participating service clubs. All non-perishable donations will be accepted. However, items in high demand include canned chili or soup; canned meat or tuna; pasta and pasta sauce; peanut butter and jelly; ramen noodles; canned fruit and cereal. A list of additionally needed items will be available at each collection point.
Cash donations will not be solicited during this food drive, but monetary donations may be sent to any of the individual food pantries.
