Everyone gives, Everyone gains logo

We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001. To give your money CASA of Laramie County to hold ‘Roaring ‘20s’ fundraiser What: CASA of Laramie County celebrates its 20th anniversary with a ‘Roaring ‘20s’ themed fundraiser, “To Be a Kid Again” When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 Where: Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne Cost: $75 per person More information: CASA of Laramie County is a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system. To buy tickets: Go online to casalc.org under the “Events” tab, or call the CASA office at 307-222-1902. The deadline to buy tickets is Thursday, Sept. 1.

We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus