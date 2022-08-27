...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001. To give your money CASA of Laramie County to hold ‘Roaring ‘20s’ fundraiser What: CASA of Laramie County celebrates its 20th anniversary with a ‘Roaring ‘20s’ themed fundraiser, “To Be a Kid Again” When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 Where: Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne Cost: $75 per person More information: CASA of Laramie County is a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system. To buy tickets: Go online to casalc.org under the “Events” tab, or call the CASA office at 307-222-1902. The deadline to buy tickets is Thursday, Sept. 1.
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
CASA of Laramie County to hold ‘Roaring ‘20s’ fundraiser
What: CASA of Laramie County celebrates its 20th anniversary with a ‘Roaring ‘20s’ themed fundraiser, “To Be a Kid Again”
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Where: Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne
Cost: $75 per person
More information: CASA of Laramie County is a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
To buy tickets: Go online to casalc.org under the “Events” tab, or call the CASA office at 307-222-1902. The deadline to buy tickets is Thursday, Sept. 1.