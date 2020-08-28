We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Black Dog Animal Rescue takes preorders for 2021 calendar
What: Black Dog Animal Rescue is taking preorders for its 2021 calendar, which is being produced in collaboration with Wyoming Equality.
Cost: $20 per calendar
How to order: Calendars are available for purchase online at www.bdar.org.
More information: For 2021, BDAR decided to partner with Wyoming Equality – the largest and oldest statewide lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights advocacy organization in Wyoming – and plans to continue partnering with different nonprofits in future years. The new calendar will feature drag queens and rescue animals.
Proceeds from the calendar sales will go to support Wyoming Equality’s Gay-Straight Alliance program, which builds more inclusive environments in Wyoming schools, along with supporting BDAR’s lifesaving work providing shelter and medical care to rescue pets.
Preorder sales will run through mid-September. Calendars will be printed at the end of September, at which point they will be available for purchase online, at Black Dog Animal Rescue (2407 E. Ninth St.) and Wyoming Equality (1601 Capitol Ave.).