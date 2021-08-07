We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your itemsCASA of Laramie County holding school supplies driveWhat: CASA of Laramie County is doing a school supplies drive for local foster students in need.

When: Now

Where: Drop off items at 1616 E. 19th St., Suite 4, Cheyenne

Items being collected: 3-inch three-ring binders, 8-section dividers, pencil pouches, loose-leaf notebook paper, blue/black pens, No. 2 pencils, highlighters, erasers, colored pencils, facial tissue, glue sticks, washable markers and crayons.

More information: Community volunteers called Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteer to step into courtrooms on behalf of abused and neglected children. CASA began in Laramie County in August 2002 and has been serving children since July of 2003.

For more information: Call Sandra Eichhorn at 307-222-1902 or email seichhorn@casalc.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus