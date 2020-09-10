We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
CMRC Foundation’s Great Bison Shuffle set for this weekend
What: Fourth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser
When: Saturday, Sept. 12; 7 a.m., half-marathon start; 7:30 a.m., 10k start; 8 a.m., 5k start; 8:10 a.m., 2k start; 9 a.m., kids fun run start
Where: Terry Bison Ranch, 51 Interstate 25 Service Road, Cheyenne
Cost/How to register: $20 for kids fun run; $25 for virtual runners; $35 for 2k, 5k and 10k; and $70 for half-marathon; register online at https://www.cheyenneregional.org/location/cheyenne-regional-foundation/events/great-bison-shuffle/.
More information: The courses are on the scenic Terry Bison Ranch, and the event benefits Cheyenne Regional’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation programs through the purchase of new exercise equipment. This program supports patients who have been diagnosed with heart and lung disease primarily through supervised exercise and education.
This is a rare opportunity to run/walk on an actual working buffalo ranch. The course crosses into both Wyoming and Colorado, and has amazing views of the Rocky Mountains and, of course, buffalo pastureland.
Packet pickup will be available Friday, Sept. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at Foot of the Rockies, 1740 Dell Range Blvd., Suite D, and at the Terry Bison Ranch starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. All participants are required to sign a liability waiver at the packet pickup or on race day.
For more information: Go online to https://www.cheyenneregional.org/location/cheyenne-regional-foundation/events/great-bison-shuffle/.