To give your money
Five charities to benefit from Saturday car show
What: Five local charities will benefit from proceeds generated by the second annual classic car show “Cars, Cigars & Guitars – under the stars”
When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
Where: Greek Ponderosa Car Corral, 10013 Wayne Road, Cheyenne
Cost: Guest entry is $100 per person, which includes grounds access, car show, entertainment, cigars, food and beverage.
More information: The event will feature live music by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Girls on the Run, the COMEA House homeless shelter, Skills USA, K9s for Mobility and the Unaccompanied Students Initiative.
In addition, 2,000 raffle tickets will be sold for $25 each for a chance to win a brand new Kawasaki W800 Cafe Motorcycle. Tickets are available from the charities and at Cheyenne Motorsports (need not be present to win).