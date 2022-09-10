...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
To give your money
Quarter Auction to support local first responders
What: Simply Heroes, a local nonprofit organization, will hold a Quarter Auction to help support first responders.
When: Sunday, Sept. 11; doors open at 1:30 p.m., auction starts at 2.
Where: Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St.
Cost: Tickets/bidding paddles are $5 each or three for $10.
More information: There will be food and drinks available for purchase at the event, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Simply Heroes is an organization that helps support law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and their families with grants, donations and scholarships.