To give your money
Restaurant night to raise funds for transplant-related expenses
What: Chipotle fundraiser to raise funds for Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of Leo Robinson, a Cheyenne-area child who had a lifesaving heart transplant
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Chipotle, 1508 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
How it works: When you tell the cashier that you are supporting this cause, the local restaurant will donate 33% of the proceeds to COTA in honor of Leo Robinson.
More information: Leo was diagnosed with Mitral Valve Stenosis. Local volunteers are raising an estimated $50,000 for COTA in honor of COTA for Team Leo to assist with transplant-related expenses.
Leo’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana. COTA is dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA’s services are completely free of charge, and 100% of funds generated by COTA community fundraising campaigns are available for transplant-related expenses.