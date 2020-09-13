We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at news@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Loaf ‘N Jug teams up with United Way to support local community organizations
What: Loaf ‘N Jug has teamed up with United Way to help in its efforts to develop the nation’s youth through education so that they may thrive as adults and make our communities great places to live and work.
When: Now through Oct. 9
Where: All eight Loaf ‘N Jug convenience stores in Cheyenne
How it works: Customers have a chance to make a donation to United Way of Laramie County when they check out at the cash register. All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to United Way.