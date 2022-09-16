We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Breeze Thru Car Wash to raise funds for Cheyenne Soccer Club
What: Breeze Thru Car Wash is holding a multi-location fundraiser to benefit three area nonprofit organizations: Cheyenne Soccer Club, Wildlands Restoration Volunteers and Larimer County Search and Rescue.
When: Saturday, Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Breeze Thru Car Wash locations in Cheyenne are at 2106 Dell Range Blvd., 311 South Greeley Highway and 3515 East Pershing Blvd.
More information: During this time, local Breeze Thru Car Wash will donate 100% of car wash sales to the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s Scholarship Program.
Proceeds raised from wash sales will provide financial assistance for young players who might otherwise be unable to participate in competitive soccer.
This is Breeze Thru’s second year supporting the club.