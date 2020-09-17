We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at news@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Sunrise Rotary Club to hold donation drive Saturday for Family Promise
What: Sunrise Rotary Club donation drive for Family Promise of Cheyenne
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: 4012 Laramie St., Raymond James Financial parking lot, Cheyenne
Items requested
Household cleaning supplies: Pine-Sol or similar cleanser, Lysol spray, vinegar, bleach, laundry detergent, cleaning rags, sponges, rubber gloves.
Personal hygiene items: Disposable diapers, pull-ups (sizes 3 to 6), shampoo, conditioner, hand sanitizer, liquid or bar soap.
Other ways to donate:
Check donation: Send checks made out to Family Promise of Cheyenne in care of Rotarian Jim Coffin, 7225 Heritage Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Curbside pickup: Place your items in front of your house, and a Rotary Club member will pick them up between 9 a.m. and noon Sept. 19. Contact Jim Coffin at 307-214-7562 or jimcoffin 0528@gmail.com for pickup.
For more information: Go online to www.facebook.com/CheyenneSunriseRotary/events, and click on Family Promise Supply Drive.