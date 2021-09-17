...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
To give your money
Cornhole tourney to help fund boreholes in Uganda
What: Oktoberfest: In Beer And Boreholes We Trust
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
Where: Danielmark’s Brewing Company, 209 E. 18th St., Cheyenne
Cost: $60 per team.
More information: Join this Oktoberfest block party and help raise money for clean water projects in Uganda. The event will also feature live music, 50/50 raffles, and food and beer.
Participants in the cornhole tournament should pre-register at the Danielmark’s taproom. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams.
For more information: Call Danielmark’s at 307-514-0411.