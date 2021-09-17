We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Cornhole tourney to help fund boreholes in Uganda

What: Oktoberfest: In Beer And Boreholes We Trust

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: Danielmark’s Brewing Company, 209 E. 18th St., Cheyenne

Cost: $60 per team.

More information: Join this Oktoberfest block party and help raise money for clean water projects in Uganda. The event will also feature live music, 50/50 raffles, and food and beer.

Participants in the cornhole tournament should pre-register at the Danielmark’s taproom. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams.

For more information: Call Danielmark’s at 307-514-0411.

