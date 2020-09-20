We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here.
To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at news@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items or your money
Thrivent’s Week of Giving supports Chey. Day of Giving
What: In advance of the 15th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving, Thrivent, a financial services company, is holding a week of community donation opportunities.
When/Where: Donations can be made at the following locations:
- Monday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority office, 109 W. 17th St.
- Tuesday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Minuteman Press, 903 South Greeley Highway, Suite E
- Wednesday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1721 Ames Ave.
- Thursday, Sept. 24, 3-7 p.m. at Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St.
Items requested: Donate nonperishable food or personal care items or cash to win one of four prize packages.
For information: Contact Dan Dorsch at dedorsch@yahoo.com.