To give your money
Cajun Fest to raise money for Recover Wyoming programs
What: 11th annual Cajun Fest, a recovery celebration and fundraiser for Recover Wyoming
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: ANB Bank Leadership Center at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive, Cheyenne
Cost: $60 per person
More information: September is National Recovery Month and local nonprofit and recovery community organization Recover Wyoming will commemorate by hosting the Cajun Fest recovery celebration and fundraiser.
The event includes a catered cajun dinner; live and silent auctions; organization updates; recovery speaker; and performance by comedian in recovery, Andy Gold. Gold has performed on Comedy Time TV and Hulu, as well as festivals and competitions all over the country.
Recover Wyoming has been providing services since 2011, and offers peer-based recovery support to include the recovery coach and telephone recovery support programs, all-recovery meetings and recovery-friendly events. So far in 2022, Recover Wyoming has made contact with 850 persons seeking recovery support for themselves or loved ones.
For more information: For more information about Recover Wyoming and to buy tickets for Cajun Fest, call 307-421-7261 or 1017 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne.