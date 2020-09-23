We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at news@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Culver’s to help fund agricultural education through $1 scoops
What: Scoops of Thanks Day at Culver’s
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Where: Culver’s of Cheyenne, 1239 Dell Range Blvd.
How it works: Guests can help participating Culver’s restaurants raise funds for agricultural education by donating $1 on Scoops of Thanks Day. In return, guests will receive a single scoop of fresh frozen custard as the restaurant chain’s way of saying thanks for supporting local FFA chapters and other agricultural organizations.
More information: Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which supports agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming. The project has donated over $2.5 million to the National FFA Organization, local FFA chapters and a variety of agricultural organizations. Over the last six years, this annual fundraiser has raised more than $350,000.
As the global population expands by more than 2 billion by 2050, farmers will be expected to grow 70% more food than they do now. That means that supporting modern agriculture and future generations of farmers is more important than ever, according to a news release from Culver’s.