We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items or your money
Day of Giving helps community groups throughout the year
What: 15th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today
Where: Kiwanis Community House, Lions Park
Ways to give:
Donate nonperishable food in any size container.
Donate personal-care items: Include trial and regular sizes of personal-care items such as laundry detergent, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, individually wrapped toothbrushes, razors, feminine hygiene products and packages of new underwear.
Donate used prescription eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cellphones and chargers.
Donate durable medical equipment: Include walkers, shower chairs, visual aids, commodes, scooters, lift chairs, wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment.
Donate medical supplies: Include items such as diabetes test strips, braces, CPAP machines, disposable briefs, etc.
Donate leftover prescription medications for the Wyoming Medication Donation Program: Bring medication in original package, with patient name blacked out.
Donate craft supplies: Include new or leftover items.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, today’s event is being conducted in a drive-thru manner. Simply pull up in front of the Community House, and volunteers will unload your donations.
Make a cash contribution: The Day of Giving board would appreciate cash donations to help with its year-round effort to act as a safety net for many local agencies. When these agencies need help meeting client needs, Day of Giving buys the needed items as far as available funds allow. Donations of any size are appreciated!
Since Day of Giving is an all-volunteer nonprofit and all overhead is covered for the next year, 100% of any donation will be available to make purchases to help local agencies.
Mail a donation to Day of Giving at P.O. Box 192, Cheyenne, WY 82003; drop off a donation at the Day of Giving; or go to the “donate” button on the Day of Giving website at www.cheyennedayofgiving.org.
For more information: Visit www.cheyennedayofgiving.org.