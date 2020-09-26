We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your time
CASA of Laramie County seeks volunteers to represent children in court
What: Potential volunteers are invited to learn more about CASA of Laramie County, which represents children who have been victims of abuse or neglect.
When: Noon or 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29
Where: 1616 E. 19th St., Suite 4, Cheyenne, or online via the Zoom platform
More information: Volunteers attend court sessions and other related appointments with children who have been a victim or abuse or neglect. As CASA Case Manager said in a news release, “Volunteers are ordinary citizens doing extraordinary work for children.”
For more information: Call 307-222-1902 or email surbanek@casalc.org.