To give your time

CASA of Laramie County to host volunteer orientation

What: CASA of Laramie County is hosting an orientation for new volunteers.

When: Thursday, Sept. 30, noon and 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1616 E. 19th St., Suite 4, Cheyenne

More information: CASA of Laramie County is a nonprofit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.

For more information: Call 307-222-1902.

