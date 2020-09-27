We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money or your items
Toys for Tots to hold kickoff fundraising dinner
What: Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Kickoff fundraising dinner
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2
Where: VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St.
More information: This fun-filled evening will feature a sloppy joe/nacho dinner (free with a donation), live auction and raffles. Monetary donations and new, unwrapped toys will be accepted.
The event is sponsored by the Wyoming Fleet Reserve Association Branch and Unit 59.
For more information: Contact Wendi Henderson by calling 678-215-7584 or go online to https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org.