To give your money
VOA to hold inaugural Empty Bowl event tonight
What: Volunteers of America will hold its inaugural Empty Bowl fundraiser
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Where: Laramie County Fairgrounds (M&K Building), 3965 Archer Parkway, Cheyenne
Cost: $30 for families (two adults and two kids), $15 for adults and $5 for children; children 5 and under free.
More information: This event is designed to bring the community together in support of our neighbors in need. It will feature live music, games for kids and soups donated by the community.
All funds raised will go directly to support the programs of VOA. Last year, VOA’s community mental health programs in southeast Wyoming served 3,434 clients with more than 51,379 hours of behavioral health groups and counseling. Its veteran services programs empowered more than 3,000 veterans struggling with homelessness to rebuild their lives.