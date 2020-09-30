We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
DDA to hold fundraising golf tournament Saturday
What: Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority’s Divots and Drivers Golf Tournament
When: Saturday, Oct. 3; team check-in begins at 9 a.m., and a shotgun start happens at 10 a.m.
Where: Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road, Cheyenne
Cost: $125 per player; $500 for a team of four
More information: All of the funds raised with this event will go toward new planters for downtown.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a 100-player limit.
For more information: Contact Haylee Chenchar at 307-433-9370 or haylee@downtowncheyenne.com.