We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here in the Cheyenne area. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1; registration opens at 11 a.m.
Where: Hynds Lodge and Amphitheater, Curt Gowdy State Park, between Cheyenne and Laramie on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).
Cost: $50 per hiker, $25 for younger than 12.
More information: Organized by Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, Hike for Hunger will feature outdoor fun, food, music and more for the family. This event will include two guided hikes through the trails of the Medicine Bow National Forest on a half-mile loop trail called the Beaver Creek Trail.
Each hiker gets a commemorative Hike for Hunger T-shirt with their registration. The schedule is as follows:
Noon – Event starts/first band, The Avenues
1:15 p.m. – Ceremony starts
2 p.m. – Second band, Mr. Byrd & the Perfect Strangers
2:30 p.m. – First guided hike starts with Dana Gage
3 p.m. – Mr. Byrd & the Perfect Strangers & Jars O’ Jam perform
3:30 p.m. – Food served
4 p.m. – Second guided hike starts with Dana Gage; Jars O’ Jam performs
Snacks will be available throughout the day to keep people well nourished, and water provided by Admiral Beverage/Pepsi of Cheyenne.
Fall family photos are open all day by the aspen groves. Donations are appreciated.