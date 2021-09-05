...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306,
307, 308, and 310.
* WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon.
* HAINES...6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Meridian Trust foundation seeks "Flags for Heroes" sponsors
What: The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting its annual "Flags for Heroes" fundraising campaign this month.
When: Flags can be sponsored through Tuesday, Sept. 21. The flags will be displayed Sept. 22-26.
Where: All three Cheyenne branches and the Wellington, Colorado, branch.
Cost: $50 per flag, with additional charges for Premium Honoree Tags and Commemorative Flags.
More information: Community members and organizations are invited to sponsor a flag and share their hero’s story. A hero can be someone you admire or idealize, including military personnel, first responders, health care workers and family members.
Each flag displayed will have an Honoree Tag attached that will include their name and, if you choose to share, a little about their story. Premium Honoree Tags and Commemorative Flags can be added to your sponsorship as a memento when you honor your hero.