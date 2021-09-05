We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Meridian Trust foundation seeks "Flags for Heroes" sponsors

What: The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting its annual "Flags for Heroes" fundraising campaign this month.

When: Flags can be sponsored through Tuesday, Sept. 21. The flags will be displayed Sept. 22-26.

Where: All three Cheyenne branches and the Wellington, Colorado, branch.

Cost: $50 per flag, with additional charges for Premium Honoree Tags and Commemorative Flags.

More information: Community members and organizations are invited to sponsor a flag and share their hero’s story. A hero can be someone you admire or idealize, including military personnel, first responders, health care workers and family members.

Each flag displayed will have an Honoree Tag attached that will include their name and, if you choose to share, a little about their story. Premium Honoree Tags and Commemorative Flags can be added to your sponsorship as a memento when you honor your hero.

Funds raised through the “Flags for Heroes” fundraiser will support child advocacy, hunger/food insecurity, women’s support services and other local nonprofits. To learn more, visit https://www.northstarfoundation.com/flags-for-heroes.

