To give your money
Three local charities to benefit from Sept. 12 car show
What: Cars, Cigars & Guitars – Under the Stars, a new classic car show
When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Greek Ponderosa Car Corral, 10013 Wayne Road, Cheyenne
Cost: $100 per person for guest entry, which includes grounds access, car show, entertainment, cigars, food and beverages. For those wishing to enter the car show, cost is $100 per individual with up to two cars or vintage motorcycles; includes pictures, dash placard, gift bag, event shirt, entertainment, cigars, food and beverage, plus $50 discount for significant other. (Must be 21 or older to attend)
To buy tickets, go online to https://www.ahepa cowboychapter211.org/.
Who benefits: Some of the money raised will benefit Family Promise of Cheyenne, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and Safehouse Services, the local domestic violence shelter.
More information: Live music will be provided by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers, and The Change Agents. Food and beverage includes beef tri-tip, chicken, sides, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
For more information, see the event page at facebook.com/ccgunderthestars. Car registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 8.