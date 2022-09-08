...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427,
428, 429, 430, AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To give your money
CSO kicks off 2022-23 season with 64th annual gala
What: The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites the community to attend its 64th Annual Gala.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with cocktails beginning at 5.
Where: Little America Hotel and Resort Grand Ballroom, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne
More information: Maestro William Intriligator will again serve as the Master of Ceremonies at this annual fundraising event.
The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, musical entertainment, and silent and live auctions. This year, the entertainment will be provided by CSO musician ensembles, including the Serpentine String Trio, CSO Brass Quintet and Sabrina Lloyd on piano.
The silent auction opens Monday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. online at www.cheyennesymphony.org/contribute/gala and includes jewelry, gift baskets, artwork and more! Live auction items include a fly-fishing trip, adventures in Steamboat and West Yellowstone, a Farm to Table event at Pine Bluffs Distilling, a beetle kill desk and chair, a private dinner prepared by Maestro Intriligator and a wine raffle.