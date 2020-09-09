We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items and your money
Sunrise Lions to collect eyeglasses, money at cruise night
What: Sunrise Lions Club members will collect eyeglasses and monetary donations as the sponsored group for Cruise the Legend this week.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: 25th Street and Central Avenue, downtown Cheyenne
More information: About a century ago, an extraordinarily talented lady, Helen Keller, attended a Lions Clubs International Convention and issued a spectacular challenge to all Lions to become “Knights of the Blind.” Lions readily accepted this challenge.
One of the ways that the three Lions clubs in Cheyenne are fulfilling this massive commitment is through their Cheyenne Lions Vision Committee, which works to pay for eye exams and to purchase glasses. Community Action of Laramie County screens applicants for the Lions’ assistance. Qualified individuals receive a voucher and a list of participating providers.
The Lions will be fundraising at the popular Saturday night cruise for this much-needed service to the community, along with collecting those unused glasses that we all have found while cleaning our homes during this stay-at-home COVID-19 time.
For more information: Contact Jerry Egge at 307-634-9607 or jerryegge@gmail.com.