...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
To give your money
DDA golf tournament to help fill and restore “the hole”
What: Second annual Divots and Drivers Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority
When: Saturday, Sept. 11; registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Where: Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road
Cost: $125 per person or $500 for a team of four
More information: All proceeds from this year’s event will help fund the efforts to fill in and begin work on “the hole” on West Lincolnway downtown.