We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

DDA golf tournament to help fill and restore “the hole”

What: Second annual Divots and Drivers Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority

When: Saturday, Sept. 11; registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Where: Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road

Cost: $125 per person or $500 for a team of four

More information: All proceeds from this year’s event will help fund the efforts to fill in and begin work on “the hole” on West Lincolnway downtown.

Team and individual registrations can also be done online at https://visitcheyenne.regfox.com/dda-golf-tournament.

