We believe everyone can give something to those in need. And we believe when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. The following is a list of some of the many efforts happening in Laramie County this year to make the holidays brighter for those in need.
To give your money
Empty Stocking Fund
When: Through Christmas
How it’s used: Funds the Laramie County Community Christmas Program, which provides holiday meals to low-income families.
To donate: Mail checks payable to Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 3202, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Donors also can use the Venmo app and search for “Empty Stocking Fund Donation.”
American Legion Bar Bucks
When: Through Christmas
How it’s used: Funds the Laramie County Community Christmas Program, which provides holiday meals to low-income families.
To donate: Visit a local bar that is participating and donate to the Bar Bucks program.
Sponsor: American Legion
The Little Red Stocking by Wyoming Children’s Society
When: During the holiday season and throughout the year
How it’s used: Since 1911, Wyoming Children’s Society has served women faced with a crisis pregnancy and children in need of permanent, adoptive families. Donations will provide housing, food, transportation and counseling for pregnant women in crisis; as well as funding programs that recruit and prepare families to provide permanent homes for children in need.
To donate: Visit www.wyomingcs.org or send to Wyoming Children’s Society, 314 E. 21st St., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or call 307-632-7619.
Sponsor: Wyoming Children’s Society
Christmas tree sales by Cheyenne firefighters
When: Through Dec. 18, or until all 175 trees are sold
How it’s used: All profits from the annual tree sale go to Youth Alternatives, Safehouse Services and the Cheyenne Firefighters Benevolence Fund.
To donate: Buy a natural, Frasier fir Christmas tree from Cheyenne Fire Rescue at Fire Station 5, 2014 Dell Range Blvd. (in front of and west of Walmart). Hours are 6-9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Leave a private message on Facebook – Cheyenne Firefighters – to coordinate a time outside these hours.) Cost of trees is $50 for a 5- to 6-foot tree, $55 for a 6- to 7-foot tree or $60 for a 7- to 8-foot tree.
Sponsor: Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279
The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign
When: Through 4 p.m. Dec. 24
How it’s used: Funds The Salvation Army’s programs all year. Money donated stays in Cheyenne.
To donate: Drop money into red kettles next to accompanying bell ringers at many local grocery stores and large department stores around town or visit 601 E. 20th St. to donate. Donations also can be made online at cheyenne.salvationarmy.org.
Sponsor: The Salvation Army
Nachos Navidad at Taco John’s
When: Now through Dec. 31
How it’s used: This year’s proceeds go to the Friday Food Bag Foundation. Each year, this effort raises about $10,000 for the local program chosen.
To donate: Taco John’s is donating a portion of the cost of every Nachos Navidad bought during this period. In addition, customers are encouraged to round up their purchase total or make an additional donation to help make sure local schoolchildren have enough to eat on the weekend.
Sponsor: Cheyenne Taco John’s restaurants
Toys for Tots
When: Year-round
How it’s used: To provide new toys to children who otherwise wouldn’t get them.
To donate: Mail a check to Toys for Tots, 1964 County Road 124, Cheyenne, WY 82009; call Wendi Henderson at 678-215-7584; visit www.cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org; or email cheyennetoys 4tots@aol.com. Be sure to label checks for the local campaign so the money stays in Cheyenne.
Sponsors: U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Fleet Reserve Association, Wyoming Branch/Unit 59
CASA Supporting Kids
When: Donations accepted primarily through Dec. 20. However, donations can be made any time throughout the year.
How it’s used: This year, CASA will be using donations for Christmas gifts and/or gift cards for children’s clothing items (newborn to 18 years old). No donation is too small to make a difference.
To donate: Visit CASA at 1616 E. 19th St.; call 307-222-1902; or visit casalc.org or https://casalc.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/3057.
Sponsor: Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Laramie County
East Cares Foundation at Cheyenne’s East High
When: Year-round, but a priority leading up to Christmas
How it’s used: Staff members have been raising money and collecting items for about the last 18 years for students at the school who, without outside sources, would not have a Christmas. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will give students $25 gift cards or cash.
In addition, the program operates a pantry at the school, which collects nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, socks, etc. year-round for students in need.
To donate: Monetary donations or $25 gift cards can be dropped off during school hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2800 E. Pershing Blvd., or mailed to the school (zip code is 82001). Please make checks payable to East Cares or East High School, with East Cares in the memo line.
Who to contact: Morgan Sanders at 307-631-5314 or Mary Jo Lucas, Linda Shields-Givhan or Michelle Lambert at 307-771-2663 or maryjo.lucas@ laramie1.org.
Needs Inc.
When: Donations to Cheyenne’s Needs Inc. are appreciated year-round.
How it’s used: Funds are used to provide food boxes for low-income residents of Laramie County.
To donate: Mail financial gifts to Needs Inc., 900 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82007. Checks should be made payable to Needs Inc.
Who to contact: Call Taylor Albert at 307-632-4132 for more information.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry
When: Now and throughout the year.
What: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is seeking financial donations to help stock its shelves.
Where: Send donations to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1141, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Make checks payable to Woodworth Memorial Fund for the Poor.
More information: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry provides weekly food baskets for those in need in Laramie County. Financial donations are used to offset the cost of buying food from Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Who to contact: Call Renee Gamino at 307-275-0567.
Buddy Bucks
When: Through Monday, Dec. 14
What: The Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High Student Council is collecting money for its Buddy Bucks program to help buy Christmas presents for families in need in Pine Bluffs, Burns, Albin and Carpenter.
Where: Donations can be mailed to Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High, P.O. Box 520, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082.
More information: Last year, Pine Bluffs students raised $2,200 for the Buddy Bucks program. The Student Council has a list of underprivileged families, and uses the money to buy toys, winter clothes and gift cards for those families. This is the program’s 20th year.
Who to contact: Pine Bluffs Student Council adviser Ashley Rousseau at 307-245-4000.
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne
When: Year-round.
What: Donations to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne. Funds will be used to buy food for homebound people in Cheyenne and Laramie County. More than 85,000 meals are served annually.
To donate: Mail a check or credit card information to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, 2015 S. Greeley Highway, Cheyenne, WY 82007 or call 307-635-5542, extension 0. An online donation can be made by going to mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com.
Who to contact: Call 307-635-5542, extension 0, or go online to mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com.
Friends of Foster Families
When: Through Dec. 13
What: Donations to Friends of Foster Families will continue to support all of the foster children in Cheyenne and Laramie County with its 19th annual Christmas dinner and party. (If the party cannot be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations will be used to buy gift cards for each family for movies, meals and family home fun.)
To donate: Mail a check to Friends of Foster Families, Attn. Jim Hastings, 311 W. 16th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001. Please note that your donation is for Foster Family Christmas. All donations are tax deductible.
To give your time
Bell ringer for The Salvation Army
When: Through Christmas Eve
What: The Salvation Army needs volunteers to serve as red kettle bell ringers, though the organization will pay $11 per hour to those looking to make some extra money during the holiday season.
More information: Call 307-634-2769 or go online to cheyenne.salvationarmy.org and click on “Be A Bell Ringer” for available shifts.
Who to contact: Jon-Marc Lamb, 307-634-2769, extension 201.
Delivering food to the homebound
What: Delivery drivers are needed for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne. The driving commitment is up to two hours per day, Monday through Friday only. Businesses are encouraged to adopt a driving route, as well.
When: Year-round.
More information: Call 307-635-5542, extension 0, if you are interested in volunteering.
Who to contact: Call the above number or go online to mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com.
To give your items
Gifts for the homeless
When: Until Christmas
What: The Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless provides gifts for homeless residents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Current clothing items needed: new gloves, knit hats, sweaters, scarves, flannel shirts (M-2XL), men’s jeans (sizes 32-42), men’s underwear, white socks, men’s coats (M-2XL) and inexpensive backpacks to give as Christmas gifts to homeless residents.
Prepared food items are always welcome for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meals, which are served at 11 a.m. each day.
Also, monetary donations are needed to cover utilities and daily operating costs.
Where: Donations should be dropped off at 907 Campbell Ave.
Who to contact: Call Darlyn at 307-634-8499 or wyomingcoalitionfor thehomeless@gmail.com.
Food, other items for local homeless shelter
When: Until Christmas
What: COMEA House provides housing and transitional living instruction to homeless individuals and families in the Cheyenne area. Food and other items needed include: Perishable food items (bread, butter/margarine, milk, eggs, cheese, fresh/frozen vegetables, salad mix); cold cereal, noodles and canned food items (dated 2020 or later); coffee, creamer, sugar/sugar substitute packets; paper goods (paper towels, toilet paper, napkins and paper plates/cups); cleaning products, laundry detergent, bleach, fabric softener, trash bags and rubber gloves; office supplies (envelopes, tape, staples, copy paper, file folders and White Out); postage stamps; bus tokens (passes); gas cards and retail gift cards; winter and work boots; new socks, underwear and long underwear; winter (insulated) gloves/hats, stocking caps and winter face masks; insulated coveralls; diapers (all sizes); new coloring books, crayons and school supplies; monetary support for special projects and operation costs.
Where: Donations should be dropped off at 1504 Stinson Ave. Please call before taking large donations to the shelter.
Who to contact: Robin Zimmer, executive director, 307-632-3174.
Clothing, food items for low-income residents
When: Now and year-round
What: Needs Inc. provides temporary food and clothing assistance to low-income Laramie County residents. Clothing items and nonperishable food.
Where: Donations should be dropped off at Needs Inc., 900 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Who to contact: Taylor Albert, executive director, 307-632-4132.
Toys for Tots drive
When: Going on now
What: Annual USMC Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to help children who otherwise wouldn’t get new toys at Christmas.
Where: About 50 drop-off locations around Cheyenne for new, unwrapped toys can be found at www.cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org.
Who to contact: Wendi Henderson, 678-215-7584.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy drive
When: Through Dec. 18
What: The Salvation Army is collecting toys for needy families through its annual Angel Tree program. More than 500 children are signed up to receive gifts.
Where: Take a tag from a Christmas tree at JC Penney at Frontier Mall, both Walmart stores, North Christian Church, Texas Roadhouse, Coldwell Banker, and soon Olive Garden, Shari’s and Old Chicago; buy the toy listed on the tag; take the toy and tag to The Salvation Army, 601 E. 20th St.
Toys also are being collected at both Walmart stores in Cheyenne until Dec. 18 to benefit those served by The Salvation Army locally.
Who to contact: The Salvation Army, 307-634-2769.
Gifts for children served by Safe Harbor
When: Through Christmas
Where: Safe Harbor, 2712 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001
What: Donations for the children served by Safe Harbor, a children’s justice center helping children in Laramie County through its services of promoting the multidisciplinary approach to child-abuse investigations, child forensic interviews, supervised visitation and safe exchange programs, and outreach and education on child abuse. Needed donations include Christmas bags, toys, games, new books and DVDs. Cash donations will be accepted, as well, to support the program.
Who to contact: Contact Lynn or Krystal at 307-632-1708 with questions.