We believe everyone can give something to those in need. And we believe when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here.
The following is a list of some of the many efforts happening in Laramie County this year to make the holidays brighter for those in need.
To give your money
Empty Stocking Fund
When: Through Christmas
How it’s used: Funds the Laramie County Community Christmas Program, which provides holiday meals to low-income families.
To donate: Mail checks payable to Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 3202, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Donors also can use the Venmo app and search for "Empty Stocking Fund Donation."
American Legion Bar Bucks
When: Through Christmas
How it’s used: Funds the Laramie County Community Christmas Program, which provides holiday meals to low-income families.
To donate: Visit a local bar that is participating and donate to the Bar Bucks program.
Sponsor: American Legion
The Little Red Stocking by Wyoming Children's Society
When: During the holiday season and throughout the year
How it's used: Since 1911, Wyoming Children’s Society has served women faced with a crisis pregnancy and children in need of permanent, adoptive families. Donations will provide housing, food, transportation and counseling for pregnant women in crisis; as well as funding programs that recruit and prepare families to provide permanent homes for children in need.
To donate: Visit www.wyomingcs.org or send to Wyoming Children’s Society, 314 E. 21st St., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or call 307-632-7619.
Sponsor: Wyoming Children’s Society
The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign
When: Through 4 p.m. Dec. 24
How it’s used: Funds The Salvation Army’s programs all year. Money donated stays in Cheyenne.
To donate: Drop money into red kettles next to accompanying bell ringers at many local grocery stores and large department stores around town or visit 601 E. 20th St. to donate. Donations also can be made online at cheyenne.salvationarmy.org.
Sponsor: The Salvation Army
Nachos Navidad at Taco John's
When: Now through Dec. 31
How it’s used: This year’s proceeds go to the Friday Food Bag Foundation. Each year, this effort raises about $10,000 for the local program chosen.
To donate: Taco John’s is donating a portion of the cost of every Nachos Navidad bought during this period. In addition, customers are encouraged to round up their purchase total or make an additional donation to help make sure local schoolchildren have enough to eat on the weekend.
Sponsor: Cheyenne Taco John’s restaurants
Toys for Tots
When: Year-round
How it’s used: To provide new toys to children who otherwise wouldn’t get them.
To donate: Mail a check to Toys for Tots, 1964 County Road 124, Cheyenne, WY 82009; call Wendi Henderson at 678-215-7584; visit www.cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org; or email cheyennetoys4tots@aol.com. Be sure to label checks for the local campaign so the money stays in Cheyenne.
Sponsors: U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Fleet Reserve Association, Wyoming Branch/Unit 59
CASA Supporting Kids
When: Donations accepted primarily through Dec. 20. However, donations can be made any time throughout the year.
How it’s used: This year, CASA will be using donations for Christmas gifts and/or gift cards for children's clothing items (newborn to 18 years old). No donation is too small to make a difference.
To donate: Visit CASA at 1616 E. 19th St.; call 307-222-1902; or visit casalc.org or https://casalc.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/3057.
Sponsor: Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Laramie County
East Cares Foundation at Cheyenne's East High
When: Year-round, but a priority leading up to Christmas
How it’s used: Staff members have been raising money and collecting items for about the last 19 years for students at the school who, without outside sources, would not have a Christmas. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will give students $25 gift cards or cash.
In addition, the program operates a pantry at the school, which collects nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, socks, etc. year-round for students in need.
To donate: Monetary donations or $25 gift cards can be dropped off during school hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2800 E. Pershing Blvd., or mailed to the school (zip code is 82001). Please make checks payable to East Cares or East High School, with East Cares in the memo line.
Who to contact: Morgan Sanders at 307-631-5314 or Annette Cathcart or Michelle Lambert at 307-771-2663.
Needs Inc.
When: Donations to Cheyenne’s Needs Inc. are appreciated year-round.
How it’s used: Funds are used to provide food boxes for low-income residents of Laramie County.
To donate: Mail financial gifts to Needs Inc., 900 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82007. Checks should be made payable to Needs Inc.
Who to contact: Call Taylor Albert at 307-632-4132 for more information.
St. Joseph's Food Pantry
When: Now and throughout the year.
What: St. Joseph's Food Pantry is seeking financial donations to help stock its shelves.
Where: Send donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1141, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Make checks payable to St. Joseph's Food Pantry.
More information: St. Joseph's Food Pantry provides weekly food baskets for those in need in Laramie County. Financial donations are used to offset the cost of buying food from Food Bank of Wyoming.
Who to contact: Call Eva Estorga at 307-275-0567.
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne
When: Year-round.
What: Donations to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne. Funds will be used to buy food for residents in need in Cheyenne and Laramie County. More than 85,000 meals are served annually.
To donate: Mail a check or credit card information to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, 2015 S. Greeley Highway, Cheyenne, WY 82007 or call 307-635-5542, extension 0. An online donation can be made by going to mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com.
Who to contact: Call Stephanie Freeman at 307-635-5542, extension 0, or go online to mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com.
Family Promise of Cheyenne
When: Now and throughout the year
What: Family Promise provides shelter and resources to help families facing homelessness. Monetary donations, diapers and wipes, and gift cards (food, uber/taxi, gas, Walmart, grocery) are needed to house and help shelter families.
To donate: Donations can be made online through PayPal at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1906853, or send donations to Family Promise, 2950 Spruce Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Who to contact: Call 307-772-8770.
Gifts for seniors in need statewide
When: Between now and Dec. 17.
What: WyoLotto has teamed up with the Senior Companion Program, Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc., Alf's Pub of Cheyenne and the Horseshoe Bar & Grill of Casper to meet the goal of providing $12,000 in gifts to Wyoming seniors.
How it works: WyoLotto, Alf's Pub and the Horseshoe have all greed to match dollar-for-dollar all gifts up to $2,000.
Anyone interested can purchase the items through Amazon lists created by the Senior Companion Program. Doing the virtual shopping protects seniors while still getting them gifts they would otherwise go without.
The Wyoming Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs will gather the items at central locations and deliver them directly to the seniors’ doorsteps throughout the state. If you would like to purchase an item or contribute, the process is simple:
- Go to WyoLotto.com and click on the Holiday Giving “Learn More” button
- Choose a shopping list for shipment to either Cheyenne or Casper listed in the information
- Add items from those lists to your cart
- Proceed to checkout
- Once you select Proceed to checkout, make sure to select the correct delivery address based on the list (under “Other Addresses”)
- For Cheyenne: “Wyoming Senior Companion Program, 3120 OLD FAITHFUL RD STE 200, CHEYENNE, WY 82001-5887, United States”
- For Casper: “Vernita Lackey, SENIOR COMPANION COORDINATOR/FOSTER GRANDPARENT COORDINATOR, 951 WERNER CT STE 295, CASPER, WY 82601-1355, United States”
Once you have paid for the item on Amazon, the item will then be delivered directly to a Wyoming senior. These items will help to maintain independence and add quality to lives throughout Wyoming.
For more information: To learn more about the Wyoming Senior Companion Program, visit https://www.wyomingseniors.com/services/senior-companion-program.
To give your time
Bell ringer for The Salvation Army
When: Through Christmas Eve
What: The Salvation Army needs volunteers to serve as red kettle bell ringers, though the organization will pay $11-$12 per hour to those looking to make some extra money during the holiday season.
More information: Call 209-822-0181 or go online to http://salarmy.us/CheyenneBellRinging and click on "Pick A Shift!" for available shifts.
Who to contact: Capt. Saul Smoak, 209-822-0181.
Preparing, delivering food to those in need
What: Delivery drivers and kitchen helpers are needed for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne. The driving commitment is up to two hours per day, Monday through Friday only. Businesses are encouraged to adopt a driving route, as well.
When: Year-round.
More information: Call Merri at 307-635-5542, extension 104, if you are interested in volunteering.
Who to contact: Call the above number or go online to mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com.
To give your items
Gifts for the homeless
When: Until Christmas
What: The Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless provides gifts for homeless residents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Current clothing items needed: new gloves, knit hats, sweaters, scarves, flannel shirts (M-2XL), men’s jeans (sizes 32-42), men’s underwear, white socks, men’s coats (M-2XL) and inexpensive backpacks to give as Christmas gifts to homeless residents.
Prepared food items are always welcome for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meals, which are served at 11 a.m. each day.
Also, monetary donations are needed to cover utilities and daily operating costs.
Where: Donations should be dropped off at 907 Campbell Ave.
Who to contact: Call Darlyn at 307-634-8499 or wyomingcoalitionforthehomeless@gmail.com.
Food, other items for local homeless shelter
When: Until Christmas
What: COMEA House provides housing and transitional living instruction to homeless individuals and families in the Cheyenne area. Food and other items needed include: Perishable food items (bread, butter/margarine, milk, eggs, cheese, fresh/frozen vegetables, salad mix); cold cereal, noodles and canned food items (dated 2021 or later); coffee, creamer, sugar/sugar substitute packets; paper goods (paper towels, toilet paper, napkins and paper plates/cups); cleaning products, laundry detergent, bleach, fabric softener, trash bags and rubber gloves; office supplies (envelopes, tape, staples, copy paper, file folders and White Out); postage stamps; bus tokens (passes); gas cards and retail gift cards; winter and work boots; new socks, underwear and long underwear; winter (insulated) gloves/hats, stocking caps and winter face masks; insulated coveralls; diapers (all sizes); new coloring books, crayons and school supplies; monetary support for special projects and operation costs.
Where: Donations should be dropped off at 1504 Stinson Ave. Please call before taking large donations to the shelter.
Who to contact: Robin Zimmer, executive director, 307-632-3174.
Clothing, food items for low-income residents
When: Now and year-round
What: Needs Inc. provides temporary food and clothing assistance to low-income Laramie County residents. Clothing items and nonperishable food.
Where: Donations should be dropped off at Needs Inc., 900 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Who to contact: Call Needs Inc. staff at 307-632-4132.
Food items for those in need
When: Now and throughout the year.
What: St. Joseph's Food Pantry is seeking both nonperishable and perishable food items to add to weekly food baskets for those in need.
Where: Drop off donations to the pantry's warehouse at 206 Van Lennen Ave., Cheyenne.
Who to contact: Call Eva Estorga at 307-275-0567.
Toys for Tots drive
When: Going on now
What: Annual USMC Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to help children who otherwise wouldn’t get new toys at Christmas.
Where: About 50 drop-off locations around Cheyenne for new, unwrapped toys can be found at www.cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org.
Who to contact: Wendi Henderson, 678-215-7584.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy drive
When: Through Dec. 10
What: The Salvation Army is collecting toys for needy families through its annual Angel Tree program. More than 350 children are signed up to receive gifts.
Where: Take a tag from a Christmas tree at JC Penney at Frontier Mall, both Walmart stores, North Christian Church, Texas Roadhouse, Coldwell Banker, Olive Garden, Shari's, Old Chicago, Lowe's Distribution Center, Godfather's Pizza, Sam's Club, The Omelet House, Tyrrell Chevrolet, The Louise or Baskin-Robbins; buy the toy listed on the tag; take the toy and tag to The Salvation Army, 601 E. 20th St.
Who to contact: The Salvation Army, 307-634-2769.
Gifts for children served by Safe Harbor
When: Through Christmas
Where: Safe Harbor, 2712 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001
What: Donations for the children served by Safe Harbor, a children’s justice center helping children in Laramie County through its services of promoting the multidisciplinary approach to child-abuse investigations, child forensic interviews, supervised visitation and safe exchange programs, and outreach and education on child abuse. Needed donations include Christmas bags, toys, games, new books and DVDs. Cash donations will be accepted, as well, to support the program.
Who to contact: Contact Lynn or Krystal at 307-632-1708 with questions.
Adopt a Child/Senior for Christmas
When: Saturday, Dec. 11 (and in advance)
What: Support Our Students and Garbage Guys Inc. are sponsoring the eighth annual Adopt A Child/Senior for Christmas. With more than 1,400 kids and 200 seniors to be adopted, donations are definitely needed.
How it works: Find the first initial of your last name below, and that is the size(s) you will shop for. Bring one item or 100 items (everything will be used); shop for girls or boys or both.
If your last name starts with: A & B, size 12 months; C & D, sizes 2-4T; E & F, sizes 5-6; G & H, sizes 7-8; I & J, sizes 9-10; K & L, sizes 11-12; M & N, sizes 13-14; O & P, sizes 15-16; Q, R & S, sizes 17-18; T, U & V, sizes L-XL; W, X, Y & Z, sizes 2XL-3XL.
Toys and hygiene items are also appreciated; choose anything that appeals to you.
To shop for seniors, most-wanted items are snacks, large-print books and puzzle games, large piece puzzles, blankets, slippers, pajamas, after shave/perfume, hygiene items and electric razors.
Where: Donations should be dropped off on the day of the event at the Eastridge facility, 1780 E. Pershing Blvd. (east of Gold's Gym), or in advance at Lynn Manages Houses, 700 E. 19th St., or Laramie County Abstract, 433 E. 19th St.
Who to contact: Call or text Mike Casner at 307-631-3419.