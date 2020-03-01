We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Dog Haus to donate part of proceeds to No Kid Hungry
What: Dog Haus offers two new mixed drinks, with $1 from the sale of each going to No Kid Hungry
When: March 1 through April 30
Where: Dog Haus, 3838 Atkin St., Cheyenne (near the corner of College Drive and Pershing Boulevard)
More information: To kick off Dog Haus’ 2020 celebrity Mixologist Collaboration, Phil Wills, founder of The Spirits in Motion and celebrity mixologist featured regularly on “Bar Rescue,” has crafted two one-of-a-kind cocktails: Secret Garden and Foolish Games.
Secret Garden – available at all Dog Haus Biergarten locations – combines grapefruit, lime juice, orange juice, agave syrup, sparkling white wine and soda water, into a slightly sweet and bitter cocktail garnished with fresh rosemary. To make Foolish Games, a tequila cocktail with a fruit and floral flavor blend accented by hints of savory spice, Wills brings together tequila blanco, raspberry, hibiscus, watermelon, lime, agave syrup, orange bitters, black pepper, salt rim, orange slice and lime garnish. Foolish Games is only available at Biergarten locations with full bars.
For each purchase of Secret Garden or Foolish Games from March 1 through April 30, Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America.