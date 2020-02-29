We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items and your money
Habitat for Humanity seeks jewelry, accessories for fundraiser
What: Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County seeks donations of women’s and men’s jewelry and accessories for its annual Jump into Jewels fundraiser
When: Donations being accepted now; fundraiser is April 24-25
Where: Habitat volunteers will transform a 7,400-square-foot home remodeled by Lynn Buys Houses, located at 1116 Green Mountain Drive, into a boutique filled with gently used jewelry and accessories.
More information: Items are being collected at three locations: Habitat ReStore, 1721 Ames Ave.; Laramie County Abstract & Title, 433 E. 19th St. #1; and at Lynn Manages Houses, 700 E. 19th St. (dropbox is located on the Seymour Ave side of the building).
There are three opportunities to attend Jump into Jewels. The Friday Happy Hour Sale from 4:30-7:30 p.m. features beer and wine, as well as catered appetizers; tickets are $20. On Saturday, the Champagne Brunch occurs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; tickets are $15. Finally, from 1-4 p.m., shopping at Jump into Jewels is FREE and open to the public. Event tickets are available at the Habitat ReStore, 1721 Ames Ave., or online at www.cheyennehabitat.org.
The event is an opportunity to find great deals on jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories, and all proceeds will fund Habitat’s two 2020 home construction projects.