We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Jackalope Jump “polar plunge” to help fund Special Olympics
What: Jackalope Jump “polar plunge” into Sloans Lake to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Sloans Lake near the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne
Cost: Jumpers must raise the minimum amount of $100 to earn the privilege of taking the plunge. (If joining as a team of four or more, each jumper will need to raise at least $50.)
More information: Events like the 20 Jackalope Jumps held across the state this year help support more than 1,900 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the following: Best Costume; Largest Group; Most Money Raised by a Group; Most Money Raised by an Athlete; Most Money Raised by an Individual.
Every jumper who raises the minimum will get a long-sleeved T-shirt. Extra incentives are offered for jumpers raising $250, $500 and $1,000.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
For more information or to register: Go online to www.specialolympicswy.org and go to the “Fundraising” drop-down menu to select Jackalope Jump.