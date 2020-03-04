We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
DKG Used Book Sale has more than 100,000 books, movies, puzzles
What: 37th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8
Where: Former Big Lots store in Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 E. Lincolnway (next to Sportsman’s Warehouse)
Prices: In general, adult hardbacks are $2, and paperbacks are $1. Children’s hardbacks are $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents. Some special volumes and sets are priced separately. There also is a silent auction for a few valuable books.
Sunday is an “All Day Box and Bag Sale.” Bags are purchased at the door for $6, and boxes for $10. Shoppers must use the specially marked DKG containers.
DVDs, puzzles, games, books on CD and more also are available. All told, this sale will feature more than 100,000 items.
More information: Books that do not sell will be donated to organizations that send a representative at 2 p.m. Sunday to make selections. Call 307-634-6066 to sign up.
For more information: Call 307-634-8606 and leave a message.